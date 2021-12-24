EXCLUSIVE! Vidhi Pandya to play the LEAD in Shashi Sumeet's NEXT on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we broke the news about talented actress Alka Kaushal will be seen in Shashi Sumeet’s upcoming show for Sony Entertainment Television

Now we have super exclusive news for our avid readers.

We could not get through to him and the producers for a comment.

Now the exclusive news is that Vidhi Pandya has been roped into the show to play the female lead in the show.

Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list go on. They currently bankroll Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB and Meet on Zee TV.

