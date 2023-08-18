EXCLUSIVE! Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabhi resumes the shoot of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain post delivering a baby girl

Vidisha Srivastava who recently delivered a baby girl has resumed the shoot of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.
vidisha srivastava

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that actress Vidisha Srivastava was expecting her first child with husband Sayak Paul.

It was just a few months ago the viewers came to know that Vidisha is pregnant. 

The actress was constantly shooting even throughout her pregnancy. 

Vidisha was due in July and delivered a baby girl in the same month. 

While the viewers thought that Vidisha will be away from small screens for her maternity break but that's not the case. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Vidisha has resumed the shoot of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain today. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress who portrays the role of Anita Bhabhi in &TV's show is back on the set within a month after delivering a baby girl. 

This is quite surprising as we have often seen actresses completely keeping themselves away from the limelight.

However, Vidisha has definitely raised the bar high with her professionalism. 

The actress is back to work and we are sure must have done proper planning well before taking this decision. 

Hats off to you, Vidisha!

The actress joined the show last year. Before Vidisha, Nehha Pendse played the character of Anita Bhabhi and before, Nehha, Soumya Tandon played this iconic role for 5 years. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

EXCLUSIVE! Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabhi resumes the shoot of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain post delivering a baby girl
