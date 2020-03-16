EXCLUSIVE! Vidrohi fame Bansi Bhatia bags Zee TV's Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

Zee TV's historical drama series Kashibai Bajirao Balal is all set to witness a brand new entry. The show premiered on the small screens last year.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 12:03
EXCLUSIVE! Vidrohi fame Bansi Bhatia bags Zee TV's Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new entries are happening in various TV shows. 

Zee TV's show Kashibai Bajirao Balal has launched a few months ago. 

The show first starred child actors Aarohi Patel and Venkatesh Pande in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Venkatesh Pande helps Aarohi Patel ace the Powada dance for the Peshwa Coronation Scene in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

Later, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal took a leap, and Riya Sharma and Rohit Chandel were roped in to play the roles of Kashibai and Bajirao in the show. 

The leap witnessed a lot of new actors joining the show's star cast. 

Actress Farnaz Shetty has also joined the show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Bansi Bhatia is roped in for the show. 

Nothing much has been revealed about Bansi's role yet. 

Bansi is known for his role in Star Plus' show Vidrohi which starred Ssharad Malhotra and Sulagna Panigrahi in the lead roles. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Pinjara Khubsurti Ka fame Riya Sharma will be seen playing the lead role of Kashibai in the show post the leap. 

How excited are you for the upcoming episodes of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal? Tell us in the comments. 

Kashibai Bajirao Balal is made under the banner of Sobo Films and produced by Smruti Shinde and Bobby Arora.

The show also stars Aishwarya Narkar, Tarun Khanna, Smita Jaykar, Hetal Yadav, Amardeep Garg, Amol Bawdekar, Amit Pandey, Survhi Gautam, Hirva Trivedi, Ddarsh Prajapati and Sanjana Verma among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Kashibai Bajirao Ballal 28th February 2022 Written Episode Update: Kashi takes the charge of the war

Zee TV kashibai bajirao balal Riya Sharma Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Aishwarya Narkar Tarun Khanna Smita Jaykar Hetal Yadav Amardeep Garg Amol Bawdekar Amit Pandey Survhi Gautam Hirva Trivedi Ddarsh Prajapati Sanjana Verma Bani Bhatia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 12:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No Anubhav taunts Gungun that she doesn’t need him as she has Ranvijay for support
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
SHOCKING! Sayuri HOSPITALISED after her health deteriorates in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The viewers have seen how Sayuri is...
Spy Bahu: BREAKING! Is Abhishek Sejal's long lost brother whom she has been searching for?
MUMBAI : Colors' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Shivani is all set to enter Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries...
SuperStar Singer 2: WOW! Salman Ali and Harshita stumps the judges with their performance
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16...
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the loveable actors of the Bollywood. Right from his debut in Band Baaja...
Recent Stories
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
Latest Video