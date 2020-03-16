EXCLUSIVE! Vidrohi fame Bansi Bhatia bags Zee TV's Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new entries are happening in various TV shows.

Zee TV's show Kashibai Bajirao Balal has launched a few months ago.

The show first starred child actors Aarohi Patel and Venkatesh Pande in the lead roles.

Later, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal took a leap, and Riya Sharma and Rohit Chandel were roped in to play the roles of Kashibai and Bajirao in the show.

The leap witnessed a lot of new actors joining the show's star cast.

Actress Farnaz Shetty has also joined the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Bansi Bhatia is roped in for the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about Bansi's role yet.

Bansi is known for his role in Star Plus' show Vidrohi which starred Ssharad Malhotra and Sulagna Panigrahi in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Pinjara Khubsurti Ka fame Riya Sharma will be seen playing the lead role of Kashibai in the show post the leap.

Kashibai Bajirao Balal is made under the banner of Sobo Films and produced by Smruti Shinde and Bobby Arora.

The show also stars Aishwarya Narkar, Tarun Khanna, Smita Jaykar, Hetal Yadav, Amardeep Garg, Amol Bawdekar, Amit Pandey, Survhi Gautam, Hirva Trivedi, Ddarsh Prajapati and Sanjana Verma among others.

