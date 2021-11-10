EXCLUSIVE! Vidrohi's Gadhadhar aka Zayn Ibad Khan's REVELATION of his knee injury amid shooting a ‘Laathi’ sequence

MUMBAI: Vidrohi is a story aged back from the 18th century, the story of war cry, rebellion, rights to the motherland is sure to bring a new essence of Patriotism dipped in Mythology. Apart from Sharad, the show also stars Sulagna Panigrahi, Hemal Dev in leads and Saurabh Gokhle, Zayn Ibad Khan, Nikhil Damle, Priya Tandon, Danny Sura in pivotal roles.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! My first paycheck was 2500 rupees, which I earned while I was still in school: Vidrohi's Baxi Jagbandhu aka Sharad Malhotra

Well, talking about Zayn, we have already been mesmerized by his magic in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 as Angre and now he has ventured into something completely different from that drama, a historical show with Vidrohi. We rang the dapper to know more about his character, and while getting chatty he revealed about his knee injury while performing a stunt in the show, check out what he has to say:

What made you agree to the show?

So first of all the story is based on real incidents that happened in the 1800s the first rebel against the Britishers. The moment i got the narration of the story i litre got goosebumps i still have them while talking about it. I was told the story resembled Baahubaliii and Bhallaldev. I already said yes after hearing only these two days words as I am a big fan of Director Ss Rajamouli sir.

And i wanted to be a little different now and wanted to explore myself to the core. I loved the storyline and the concept of it.

Tell us something about your character?

So My character’ GADHADHAR’ is a very different guy he is not negative i guess i have not heard a character like this before because it has so many layers He is soo naive so gullible so vulnerable that he can be doomed by anyone. He is good by heart but can go to any level if he wants something badly at one side he even loves his brother ‘Buxi Jagabandhu’ also and on the other hand, he wants that designation that ‘Jagabandhu’ owns. There is so much to say about GADHADHAR I'm really having a great time learning more and more about this character i hope i can connect to peoples hearts even after playing a negative part.

Did you face any challenges while preparing for your character?

Not really I believe as an actor you should be ready for any challenges that come your way... I didn’t face any challenges but yeah we can consider this as a challenge that i lot of people says no to historical and mythological shows because you have to work way harder than normal tv shows a lot of actors don't do it because of that. And that is also a thing that gave me a kick.

Were there any injuries while learning or performing stunts till now?

Yes! Yes! So we had training sessions for the show. We have learnt horse riding and sword fighting and some types of kalarippayattu ( Indian martial arts)

Laathi kaathi and a lot more. So we use to go on set to train for 8-9 hours straight as we were just about to start the shoot. So I prefer to say ‘hopefully’ on the last day of training I was doing a stunt with ‘Laathi’ and i was up in the air almost 3-4 feet I jumped for a 360-degree barrel roll kind of thing and my shoe got slipped i smashed my right knee followed by the left directly to the floor.

Everyone asked me to go home but as it was the last day i wanted to learn more I rested for 25-30 mins then i finished my training with one leg working properly

Then after coming home I couldn’t even walk properly for a month. I had to stop working out for a week for my upper body and for one and a half months for my legs. I still have that pain in my right knee sometimes i still feel it.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I was actually into sports and not acting initially' - Sharad Malhotra reveals he would have been a cricketer if not an actor

We wish Zayn is completely recovered from the injury.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar