EXCLUSIVE! Vidyut Xavier on doing a role reversal with one of his Dhadkan co-stars: I would love to play Vikrant Saxena which is portrayed by Rohit Purohit, shares about his journey in the show and much more

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is currently airing an amazing bunch of shows these days.

Kaamnaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, India's Got Talent among others.

The channel has managed to impress the viewers with amazing shows in the past many years.

Last year, the channel came up with a brand new show which was based on a medical drama.

The show is titled Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii and it has an amazing bunch of actors.

Dhadkan is a finite series and the show is all set to end soon.

The star cast has already wrapped up the shoot recently.

While there is still some time for the show to bid adieu, the viewers are already upset about it and are surely going to miss it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kaushik Chakravorty who is portraying a pivotal role in the show.

One thing you have learned about your character and will always try to inculcate in your life?

I have always said this and I truly believe that Abhay and Vidyut are extremely similar to each other. I guess they are 90% similar to each other. The thing that I have realized after playing Abhay is not to be too emotional. I should balance it out. That's is a similarity between me and Abhay. This is something I should tone down a bit.

How challenging has the journey and playing this character been for you so far?

Honestly, this is not at all challenging for me, it is very natural for me. Doing something subtle is quite easy for me as that's how I have learnt acting and seen people perform. I have seen Salman Khan in front of me while performing. I belong to a theatre background. I was in Ansh Theatre Group when I was 16 for five years. All this was quite easy and natural for me. If I am told to do drama, it becomes difficult. For me, playing Karna in Mahabharat was difficult.

If given a chance, whose character would you like to portray from the show?

If not Abhay Saathey, I would love to play Vikrant Saxena. I think Dr Vikrant Saxena is completely the opposite of Dr Abhay Saathey. The character has lots of shades and it would be interesting and challenging to play his role. But nobody could have played Dr Vikrant Saxena better than Rohit Purohit. He has done a fabulous job and I loved his performance.

