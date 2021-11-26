EXCLUSIVE! Vidyut Xavier on preparing for his role in Dhadkan Zindagii Kii: I saw 7 seasons of Grey's Anatomy for getting into the character, shares about working with Salman Khan, says, "He is a gem of a person"

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is all set for some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

The channel recently saw a new series hitting the small screens that is Kaamnaa and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

And now, it is gearing up for another show titled Dhadkan Zindagii Kii which is a medical drama.

The show will be a breath of fresh air for the viewers as it has quite an interesting and unique concept.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii has an amazing bunch of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Ashwin Mushran, Vidyut Xavier, Kaushik Chakravorty, among others who are set to deliver stellar performances.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the actors of the show Vidyut who will be essaying the role of a doctor in the show.

How challenging is it for you to do a medical drama series as it is completely different from a regular saas-bahu drama?

Actually, this is not at all challenging for me. It is quite natural for me. Doing something subtle is very easy as that is how I have learnt my acting. This is how I have seen people perform. I belong to a theatre background for 5 years. Those performances are natural where you don't have to highlight anything. If I am asked to create drama, that will be difficult for me. For me, playing Karna in Mahabharat was difficult because that was not natural for me. I have worked as an assistant in movies like Dabangg 1 and 2. So, I have seen how Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna and all used to work.

Did you do any special preparations for your character?

Yes, I saw 7 seasons of Grey's Anatomy for getting into the character. I was the first actor to be locked. I was locked for this role last year in September. So, I had a lot of time in my hand to prepare. I used to watch shows and documentaries of doctors doing surgery. I learnt all the nuances.

How has been your experience working with Salman Khan?

I can go on and on if I have to talk about my experience working with Salman Khan. He is a gem of a person and very down-to-earth. Salman sir is extremely helpful. His aura on the set is extremely amazing. He is one of the best actors that I have worked with. He is a very chilled person and approachable. I have learnt a lot working with him. He helps so many people whom he doesn't even know.

Vidyut will be playing the role of Dr Abhay Saathey in the show.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is all set to hit the small screens from 6th December onwards.

