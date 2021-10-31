EXCLUSIVE! 'Viewers will see a new side of Bhavani Kaku', Kishori Shahane reveals a new shade to her character, her bond with Neil and Yogendra and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Bhavani Kaku aka Kishori Shahane has been in the industry for more than two decades. She has been a prominent name in the Hindi and Marathi industry with some blockbuster films and shows. We got on a call with the actress, you wouldn't want to miss out on the conversation we had with her.

Talking about Bhavani Kaku, what was the reason behind picking this character?

My character has portrayed different shades in the ongoing track of the show, now viewers will see a completely different side of Bhavani Kaku, She is the head of the family and controls everything that happens around, the prominence of my character in the show was one of the major reason for me to agree for the role.

What kind of a bond do you share with Virat and Samrat aka Neil and Yogendra?

They are not like my sons, but more like my young friends. We share a warm bond with each other. I remember when my brother had come to visit my set and he saw me greeting my co-stars with that wide smile and all that excitement, he was surprised to see that zeal. Neil and Yogendra are equally dear to me, when we were at an outdoor shoot, the bond turned stronger between all of us. That hesitation has completely gone.

What is your take on picking a full-fledged show and juggling it with another project?

There is actually no time and you wouldn't want to keep running around for shooting. A few years back, I was juggling between two shows with prominent roles in both but that is no fun anymore. The shooting also demands a lot of time, with Ghum the format is such that you have to be present in all the scenes. So there are barely any opportunities to pick something with the same prominence on the side. An ad or web show is still easier to manage. I don't want to stay limited to one show, I believe in staying visible on screen through all possible mediums.

We are enjoying the different sides of Kaku and you?

