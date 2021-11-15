EXCLUSIVE! 'Viewers will witness ACTION SEQUENCES like never before on TV' Nivaan Sen reveals THIS about the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story, a new character is all set to enter the show as Virat's best friend, Nivaan Sen will be playing the character. We rang the actor to know more about his character and his first day on the shoot for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here's what he had to reveal:

How has the cast been and how was the first experience shooting for the show?

It was a fantastic experience on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. My first day of the shoot was soo exciting, there is soo much action and thrill. I had soo many stunts to perform that I still have body aches and I would say that these action sequences are being shot for the first time on a television show. The whole crew and co-stars have been really welcoming and I am already enjoying shooting with them.

How will you meet Virat?

I am a Maoist or Naxalite and I am here for a mission. I have been chased by the police already. I bump into Sai and Virat in the mall where they have come for the Diwali shopping but Virat is completely unaware of my reality now. We have a heartfelt conversation and you will see the trio reuniting in the show, the major twist is that both of us don't know what our professions look like at present and will Sadanand put Virat in dilemma? it is yet to be disclosed.

What is the one thing that you enjoyed the most while shooting?

Well, talking about co-stars I have enjoyed myself a lot with them be it Bhartiji, Ayesha and Neil. They have all been very warm and welcoming. Even Sunny has been a loving co-star, it is amazing to work with such great actors. There is a lot of thrill and action, though it wouldn't portray something as raw as Family man or Special OPS but would give you the same adrenaline rush that any of those shows would give. The action sequences are surely going to change the narrative of the television soaps.

