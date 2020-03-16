Exclusive! Vighnaharta Ganesh actress Menka Rai roped in for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Actress Menka Rai who is known for her television show Vighnaharta Ganesh is now all set to be seen in the Sony television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

No doubt Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most loved television shows in current time and now Tellchakkar has some exclusive information with regards to this television show.

Tellychakkar has all exclusively learnt that actress Menka Rai has been roped in for this television show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. Yes you heard right, actress Menka Rai who is known for her television show   Vighnaharta Ganesh is now all set to be seen in this television show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer this show.

How excited are you with this information do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

