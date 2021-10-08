EXCLUSIVE! Vighnaharta Ganesha fame Vineet Kakkar joins SAB TV's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na

MUMBAI: SAB TV's recently released show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is now gearing up for a new entry that will further spice up the drama.

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

SAB TV has always managed to impress the viewers with the variety of shows it has presented so far.

The channel's recently launched show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is one of them that has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers.

With just a few days of the show hitting the small screens, it has managed to impress the viewers.

ALSO READ: Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Finally! Sanju shoots down Sid's drone

Well, TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that the show will see a new entry soon.

Actor Vineet Kakkar has bagged the show and he will soon be entering it.

Vineet will be seen in a pivotal role in the show.

The actor has previously done shows like Vighnaharta Ganesha on Sony TV, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Mahakali-Anthi Hi Parth Hai to name a few.

ALSO READ: Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Oh no! Koel fears Nikhil getting caught in the party

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.