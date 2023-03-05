EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I was a little shocked as I didn't know she will be leaving so soon

Vihaan Verma who plays the role of Mohit Chavan opens up on co-star Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
MUMBAI :Vihan Verma is ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actor is playing the role of Mohit Chavan in the show and is paired opposite Sneha Bhawsar.

Well, Vihan has proved his mettle in acting with his fine performance and fans are in love with him.

Apart from all the on-screen drama, Vihan is always seen having a fun time on the sets of the show.

The actor got along really well with every one of them but he bonded the most with Aishwarya Sharma.

Fans have seen how both are extremely fun-loving and goofy.

We all know that Aishwarya is soon going to exit from the show.

The actress' character Paakhi's journey in the show has now come to its final destination.

The ardent fans of the show are extremely upset and so is the star cast.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vihan who bonded extremely well with Aishwarya.

What was your first reaction when you came to know about Aishwarya quitting the show?

I knew she was leaving but I didn’t expect it to be this soon. When I came to know I was a little shocked but also supportive and happy for her. It’s her career and she knows the best and I’ll always wish the best for her.

How did you guys celebrate the last day or plan to celebrate it for Aishwarya?

So we weren’t shooting the day she shot her exit scene. But we all did catch up and chilled and it was really fun. We chatted and laughed and got emo too thinking a member of our group won’t be with us now but also happy for her.

One thing you will miss about working with Aishwarya?

I wish I could say one thing. There are so many. We laugh throughout the day and have so much fun. I’ll miss her being around a lot, especially during the lunch breaks.

Well, we all will miss Aishwarya in the show!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 10:59

