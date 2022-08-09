EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on how his life changed post Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show has added a lot of credibility to my career

MUMBAI : Actor Vihan Verma is currently seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

He is seen portraying the role of Mohit Chavan in the drama series.

Vihan stepped in Adish Vaidya's shoes to play Mohit in the show.

He is romancing Sneha Bhawsar and the viewers have loved their cute nok-jhok in the show.

As Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has recently taken a leap, a lot of new twists awaits in the story.

The makers are only concentrating on Sai, Virat and their kids. However, they have also introduced the track of the rest of the star cast.

Vihan who plays a pivotal role and is very much a part of the show post leap opened up on the leap, his character, bond with co-star Sneha and much more in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak is being looked after by Sai, Virat is on his way to see Vinayak

You are paired opposite Sneha in the show and the viewers have loved you guys for your on-screen camaraderie. Tell us about your bonding with her.

Sneha has been the best co-actor ever. We are the same age and we share the same likes and dislikes. There are times when we both guide each other. She is very practical in life and a very sorted person. It's fun to work with someone like her. There are no ego issues. Obviously, we fight and don't talk for many days. But it's all good because the moment we look at each other, we start laughing. We are actually like those two siblings in a house who constantly keep fighting.

How has your life changed after bagging Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

I think I am no longer used to being called by my real name. People refer to me as Mohit. This is one thing that has changed. Fans shower so much love on me since I play a positive character in the show. The show has added a lot of credibility in my career.

How challenging has Mohit's character gotten for you after the show has taken the leap?

My character has become more subtle than before. The viewers will see more maturity in Mohit. The childishness that Mohit had will no longer be there.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Whoa! Sai is being threatened; it will be incumbent upon Virat to protect her?