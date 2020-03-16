EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through

MUMBAI: Vihan Verma is currently seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actor is seen playing the role of Mohit Chavan in the drama series.

Vihan stepped in Adish Vaidya's shoes to play Mohit in the show.

He is romancing Sneha Bhawsar in the show and the viewers have loved the cute nok-jhok in the show.

As Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has recently taken a leap, a lot of new twists awaits in the story.

The makers are only concentrating on Sai, Virat and their kids. However, the makers have not yet introduced the track of the rest of the star cast yet.

Vihan who plays a pivotal role and is very much a part of the show post leap opened up on GHKKPM's leap, his character, bond with co-star Sneha and much more.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak is being looked after by Sai, Virat is on his way to see Vinayak

As the show has taken a leap, the other members of Chavan family are yet to be introduced. Tell us about your new look. How much are you enjoying the change?

My look is completely opposite and different than what I sported before the leap. Before the leap, my look was very urban but now, the viewers will see a very different Mohit in the show. I was not at all prepared for this change. But I am enjoying the entire process. I am simply loving the new outfits which are given to me for my new look in the show. So, far it is going pretty good.

How challenging has Mohit's character gotten for you after the show has taken the leap?

My character has become more subtle than before. The viewers will see more maturity in Mohit. The childishness that Mohit had will no longer be there.

Can the viewers expect some focus on Mohit and Karishma's track post the leap in the show?

I would just like to comment on this that 'Never Say Never'. The viewers might get to see something in the upcoming episodes of the show. I am sure the makers might plan a track for Mohit and Karishma.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Whoa! Sai is being threatened; it will be incumbent upon Virat to protect her?



