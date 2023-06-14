EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on his bond with GHKKPM co-star Tanvi Thakker and shares about the time he got pranked by Neil and Aishwarya

Vihan Verma talks about his bond with his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars Tanvi and Aishwarya, shares how he got pranked and much more.
Vihan Verma

MUMBAI:Vihan Verma is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actor is playing the role of Mohit Chavan in the show and is paired opposite Sneha Bhawsar.

Well, Vihan has proved his mettle in acting with his fine performance and fans are in love with him. 

The actor shares a wonderful bond with his co-stars on the set.

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Vihan spoke about many things, from his bond with Tanvi Thakker and Aishwarya Sharma to a lot of things.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar opens up about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin taking a leap and the actors moving on, says “TRP is so good, and if they're taking a leap, it must be for a specific reason”

Tanvi has been away from shooting ever since the previous set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin caught fire. Missing his co-star, Vihan said, "Tanvi stopped shooting after the incident took place on the set. There was a lot of hustle and hence, she opted out of it. I am missing her a lot. She is my go-to person. I was the first person to know about her pregnancy. We used to discuss everything. I also attended her baby shower."

Talking about a prank that Neil and Aishwarya played on him which got him scared, he said, "Neil and Aishwarya gifted me a watch on my birthday. I have a habit of keeping my things here and there. I removed my watch while lunch and later, went for my scene. I left the watch in Aishwarya's vanity and she found it. I realised that I forgot my watch and asked the spot boy to keep it safe, so that I can collect it the next day. But, no one found it. "

He added, "I was so scared as I thought she will be angry with me. I lied to them that the watch is with me. But, Neil was not ready to believe it because he and Aishwarya had hidden the watch. Everyone on the set knew that the watch is with them, except for me."

Later, Vihan decided to go and buy another watch, but while he was on a video call with Aishwarya, she showed him the watch. Vihan got very irked (not in a bad way, of course), but he finally got his watch back. 

Well, that was indeed a fun prank!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wah! Sai and Virat unite; fly away to a secret destination?

