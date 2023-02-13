EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about being a foodie; says, "The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian television. Vihan Verma plays the role of Mohit Chavan, Virat’s cousin. Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and learned about the actor being a foodie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 08:15
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about being a foodie; says, "The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte”

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian television. The ratings are exceptionally good and the audience loves the track of the show and the chemistry between Virat and Pakhi.

Vihaan Verma plays the role of Mohit Chavan, Virat’s cousin. The audience loves him for his character.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights.

What is the weirdest food you have ever had?

“The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte. I for some reason don’t get the knack for it. Earlier I used to find sushi very weird but I started developing a taste for it. Salami also I find weird. So I think Salami and kofte, I think I can never get them.”

What is your GoTo food joint?

“My GoTo food place is Mc Donalds. That is my comfort mood. Either Mc Donalds or any place with pizza on its menu.”

What is your favorite ghar ka khana?

“My favorite ghar ka khana is pulses, rice, curd, and pickle.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about his bond with the cast of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says, "Neil is like a brother to me; He watches out for me, he takes care of me”

One dish you love to cook and one you hate to?

“Honestly, I am not a very cooking kind of person. I love to cook maggi. But during the lockdown, my mother had been diagnosed with Covid and we had n help so I had to take care of things. I felt that making ladyfinger is very easy. I don’t like making rice. I find it very scary when you have to strain all that water. Because I am a very clumsy person when it comes to the kitchen. It is easy but I have that fear that my hand might burn while straining hot water.”  

What is your midnight craving?

“My midnight craving is ice cream, chips and all the other junk food. Be it packed chips or homemade namkeen snacks, I love such items.”

Are you a tea person or a coffee person?

“I am not a very beverage person. I drink according to whatever I feel like drinking, sometimes tea and sometimes coffee. But I would like to go with tea because my inclination towards it is more.”

What is your favorite cheat meal?

“My favorite cheat meal is mutton curry.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on how his life changed post Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show has added a lot of credibility to my career

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Ashwini Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party
MUMBAI: No doubt the current buzz of the town is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding and we can see many...
Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is all set to hit the big screens on 17th February 2023. The movie was earlier...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Kinjal returns back to work; Baa taunts her
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Samrat finds Mohit and Ishani, they refuse to return
MUMBAI :StarPlus’s daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav
Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for Oye Bhootni Ke directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kritika Kamra shares a breathtaking view from her latest vacation, check it out
Kritika Kamra shares a breathtaking view from her latest vacation, check it out
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!
Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta says “ When he is clear he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta says “ When he is clear he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible we are good friends and would continue to be for life”
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms her movie with Salman Khan says “ I am grateful that Salman Sir thinks I can be pa
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms her movie with Salman Khan; says “I am grateful that Salman Sir thinks I can be a part of his movie”