EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about Mohit supporting Virat or Pakhi in the current track of GHKKPM, "It's not easy for me to go against him as he is my brother, but I have to rightfully stand by Pakhi as well"

MUMBAI : Actor Vihan Verma is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

He is portraying the role of Mohit Chavan in the show and is paired opposite Sneha Bhawsar in the series.

Before Vihan, actor Adish Vaidya portrayed the role of Mohit in the show. It's been quite a long time since Vihan is a part of this show.

Well, we have seen a lot of changes in each and every character. Vihan's character and his dynamics with people around him changed in the show with time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vihan for an exclusive interview where he spoke about his previous track, his views on upcoming one and much more.

With the ongoing track of Virat and the problems in his life, what do you have to say about it?

I feel Virat is very weak when it comes to handling relationships. He is extremely confused. But if you closely observe, Virat is in a loveless marriage. He married Pakhi only due to certain circumstances and because his family pressurized him. However, he has always been stuck on Sai rightfully.

In your opinion, what would Mohit do? Will you support him in getting back with Sai or staying with Pakhi?

The entire family feels that he just can't marry Sai and leave Pakhi. If he does so, the entire dynamics in the family will change. So, here the question is, do we think about Virat's happiness or family's? Post the leap, I am also very close to Pakhi because we are handling business together. It's not easy for me to go against Virat as he is my brother, but I have to rightfully stand by Pakhi as well.

Talking about the previous track which focussed on you and Karishma, the viewers got to see a very different side of Mohit. How much fun was it to play such a part?

I was very sceptical about appearing in such a way on-screen. My makers are very kind enough to let me play this part the way I wanted to. They made a fixed look for me till this track ended. The makers did not want me to have a make up on and wanted a natural look on my face. It was fun to shoot the scene in which I was drinking. Playing drunk is very difficult but thankfully, I did it. I was sipping a cold drink (laughs).

Well said, Vihan!

