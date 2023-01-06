Exclusive! Vijay Tilani to enter Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho as Vikram!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of television

Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around A self-made businessman who is older and falls in love with a woman who is considerably younger. To be together, the pair must overcome several obstacles and social stigmas. Together they embark on a journey of love and acceptance beyond the barrier of age.

The show is gearing up for some really interesting storylines and exciting twists and turns.

As per sources, Actor Vijay Tilani is all set to enter the show in a negative role as Vikram.

We reached out to the actor and he confirmed the news he said, “I am very excited, I have done a lot of TV shows before but I have never played a negative character on screen before, I have done that on stage many times but never in a show. I am very excited to be taking this on and excited to be exploring a grey shade as well”.

Vijay has been a part of shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Kya Kasoor Hai Amala Ka, and more.

He has also been a part of shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022), Episode 13, and The Fame Game (2022).

