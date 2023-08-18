EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria on his criteria for casting an actor for his shows as a producer: “After watching the audition one time, I listen to it with closed eyes, if the emotion hits me right, then I feel he is the right choice”

MUMBAI: TV's popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria is presently seen in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyaann.

The actor is romancing Himanshi Parashar in the popular drama series and being loved for his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar.

We all know that Vijayendra has been in the TV industry for several years now.

He has many hit TV shows to his credit like Choti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazaon Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others.

Apart from being a terrific actor, Vijayendra is also a popular TV producer.

The actor recently launched his new show Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai on Doordarshan.

The viewers are loving every bit of it in a very short span of time.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Vijayendra spoke about casting the actors for his shows and much more.

When asked what X-factor he sees in any actor when he casts them for a role in his shows as he is also an actor to which Vijayendra said, ''The actor should be easy and natural. I won't say that I was always like that ever since the beginning but gradually, I have liked to watch and do subtle performances.''

He added, ''There is one more criteria which people will find funny. After watching the audition one time, I listen to it with closed eyes. If the emotion hits me right, then I feel he/she is the right choice.''

When asked about his current show Teri Meri Doriyaann, he said, ''There is a lot which is going on in the show. A lot of drama has already happened in the show. A part of Sahiba's liver is getting transplanted to Simran. We have performed many emotional scenes. There are also many exhausting scenes. I am going to enjoy performing many scenes and the viewers will also love watching it.''

Lastly, when asked how his wife reacts to his romantic scenes and if he gets any feedback to which Vijayendra says, ''I don't get any feedback. I have been romancing actresses on-screen for several years now. But at the end of the day I am doing acting and I am doing it on TV. There is a limit to doing such scenes on TV. Actors don't romance just like we see on OTT. So, there is nothing to worry about.''

