EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria opens up on fans' response to his character Armaan in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, shares that playing such a complex role impacts him at a certain level and much more

MUMBAI : Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names in the television world.

The actor has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and has managed to establish a name for himself in the showbiz world.

Vijayendra is currently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The actor is playing the role of a producer in the show and his character name is Armaan Oberoi.

Vijayendra is seen in a very different avatar in the show and is paired opposite actress Vidhi Pandya.

The duo has worked together in Colors' show Udaan.

Vijayendra is being lauded for his performance in the show as fans are in love with his mature acting and the way he has taken his character a notch higher with time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra who spoke in length about the show, his character and much more.

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oops! Armaan in trouble, Saumya suspicious about Armaan and Prisha’s relationship

What kind of response do you get for playing Armaan's character in the show? Does playing such a complex character affect you?

People are loving me as Armaan and that motivates me to go and shoot on the set. What I get to hear is that what the character does is wrong, but the portrayal of the character makes them watch the show for the drama he brings into the story. And it is a great compliment for me as an actor as I am being loved in spite of playing a flawed character.

To be honest, yes it does impact me as I am the opposite of the complex character that I am playing. But then, as an actor, I have to snap out of this thought for my own good and keep doing the job that I have signed up for by giving my hundred percent.

The equation between Armaan and Saumya keeps changing. How challenging does it get for you?

Well, as an actor, I just convince myself and do my scenes. Rest, knowing my character traits well, I play whatever is given to me within the boundaries of my character sketch. The chemistry between the characters is decided by the makers, we just enact and bring it to life.

You have gained lots of praises for your previous shows. But with Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, fans are looking at you from a very different perspective because of the way your character is. Do you feel this role has or could be a major turning point in your career?

With every show or the character I have done, I have shown myself in a different light. I like to surprise the viewers and showcase my versatility. I would just say that they have liked what they have seen up till now. But there is a lot they will see in future. I promise to surprise them pleasantly.

Well said, Vijayendra!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Disgusting! Prisha and Arman laugh at Saumya and continue their affair