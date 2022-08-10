EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria reveals exciting details about the upcoming track in Star Plus's Teri Meri Doriyaann, opens up on playing a grey character and much more

Vijayendra Kumeria is impressing everyone with his mindblowing performance as Angad Brar in Star Plus' popular drama series Teri Meri Doriyaann.
Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is currently impressing everyone with his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar in Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann.

The actor is paired opposite Himanshi Parashar in the drama series. 

Vijayendra has always played different roles in all his previous shows and this one too is quite impressive. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra who spoke about the show, the new track, his character and much more. 

Talking about switching on and off with his character, Vijayendra said, "Sometimes I don't recognise myself. I am playing a Sikh character so I grew my hair. So, I am just experimenting with my look."

He added, "I have learnt to be in switch on and off mode in these many years. The moment I pack up, I come out of my character."

Talking about the show and its track, he said, "The show is witnessing a lot of twists and turns right now. An interesting chemistry is going on between Seerat, Sahiba, and Angad. I hope people will like it."

Furthermore, revealing his thoughts on playing a grey character, he said, "I am quite experimental when it comes to taking up roles. Before this show, I did another serial where I played an anti-hero. I have not created any boundaries for myself. But it should be a sensible and substantial character, be it for any medium."

Well said, Vijayendra!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

About Author

