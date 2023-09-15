Exclusive! Vijayendra Kumeria on shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann: It was difficult to put on the turban for hours initially

Vijayendra plays the central character, Angad in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’. He shared his experience shooting for the show, and the challenges he met initially getting into the skin of a Sikh character.
Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI:  Vijayendra Kumeria has come a long way in his career. The actor has worked hard to be where he is and he has proved that patience and dedication is the way to touch success.

The good looking celebrity is currently seen in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ on Star Plus opposite Himanshi Parashar. In an exclusive conversation with him, Vijayendra shared his experience shooting for the show. He said, “It has been a wonderful experience. I am playing a sardar which is something new. The storyline is also good.”

Talking about the challenges he encountered when he took up this role, Vijayendra averred, “Well I am now comfortable with the character. I am a Punjabi so the accent was not difficult for me but having the turban on me for hours together was a little difficult initially. My character Angad has had a nice transition over the period of time when he was brooding in the beginning and a no nonsense Sikh person as compared to now where his personality is smoother. The journey from a reserved personality who shows no emotions to the one who talks his heart out is wonderful.”

Speaking about the actors he bonds with the most on the set of the show, he mentioned, “The team is great. If I have inputs for a scene, I do not engage into conflict but we discuss and come to a mutual consent. My job is to be convinced by the script and play it out. The actors are also very good and the best part is that there is no negativity on the set. Himanshi, Jatin (Arora), Amardeep Jha and the others, I bond with all of them very well and ofcourse, Tushar Dhemia, who I wish comes back to the show since I miss him.”

Well said Vijayendra!
 

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 10:10

