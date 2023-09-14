EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani opens up on performing scenes with experienced actors like Nimai Bali and Aarya Bhatta in GHKKPM, says, ''I don't know what magic they have. I feel like I am a fresher in front of them''

Vijhay Badlaani is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where he portrays the role of Nishikanth Bhosale. The actor opens up on working with the show's amazing star cast.
Vijhay Badlaani

MUMBAI: Vijhay Badlaani is a popular name in the television industry. 

The actor has been a part of several hit TV shows and movies over the years in his career. 

After delivering solid performances with his fine acting chops in shows like Pandya Store and Dharampatni, he is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actor is playing the role of Nishikanth Bhosale in the popular drama series and is paired opposite Minaal Bal. 

Vijhay is seen in a grey shade character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fans are in love with him.

It's been almost two months since the leap premiered. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijhay who spoke about how things are going on with the show.

Talking about performing scenes with Nimai Bali and Aarya Bhatta who play his on-screen brothers, Vijhay said, ''We all adore Nimai sir. I just keep looking at him when he performs. On the other hand, Indraneel sir is also very committed to his work. I am speechless. I don't know what magic they have. I feel like I am a fresher in front of them.''

He added, ''When you work with such senior actors, you are always on the alert mode. I have always felt that no matter if I have one line to say or a 10-page dialogue, I will perform it with utmost dedication so that my character does not look weak. I want Nishikanth's flavour to come out in front of the viewers properly.''

Spilling beans on the screen time, he said, ''I am feeling blessed that I have got so much scope to perform in such a big show. The viewers are accepting it and everyone is liking it. It is truly a blessing for me.''

Shedding light on what viewers can expect from his character, he said, ''Nishikanth will be shown very timid in front of Rao Saheb and extremely cunning in front of the world. I would be seen as an obedient brother in front of Rao Saheb. There will be a lot of high drama in the show in the upcoming episodes.''

Lastly, revealing if he is finding his character challenging to which, Vijhay said, ''I am not finding it challenging but I am loving to play this role. It is fun playing this role as I am surrounded by great actors. My bar raises along with them automatically. There is so much of give and take.''

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Must read! Ayush sets the mandap on fire, Ishaan and Savi save the mandap together


