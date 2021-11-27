EXCLUSIVE! Vikas Gupta to enter Colors' Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fans are looking forward to interesting dramas with wild card entries inside the house. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was a bit shook by the wild card entries - Devoleena Bhattacharya, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh.

In the current episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita, Tejaswi and Nishant have a major discussion where she states that “I am starting to feel trapped and I don’t like that feeling. How much do I fight? I am tired of fighting in the house. People constantly judge me; tell me I am controlling. There are not just negatives but also positive things about me. But whatever. I am ok with all that. I am who I am. And with these wild card entries, I feel so lost.”

Nishant tells her to stay strong and says, “Do gaye hai, do abhi hai na?” He refers to Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin going out and says that Pratik and he are still there for her. He says, “No matter how, but two are still with you.”

Well now the exclusive update is that Vikas Gupta has been speculated to enter the show, we remember the conversation with Karan Kundrra where we had asked him if he were to take any of his celeb buddies inside who would it be?

He said: If I got a chance, could I take 5 with me? Well, they wouldn't even allow one person with me, but if this could be true I would surely take Vikas Gupta with me. He is known as Mastermind for a reason and has been a part of Bigg Boss for 4 seasons. I am sure taking him together would be a win-win decision for me.

