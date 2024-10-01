Exclusive! Vikram Vedha actress Drashti Bhanushali roped in for Star Plus upcoming show ““Aankh Micholi”

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled “Aankh Micholi'' starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. As per sources, Vikram Vedha actress Drashti Bhanushali has been roped in for the show.
Drashti

Star Plus is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein,etc. which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Aankh Micholi’ starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

As per sources, Vikram Vedha actress Drashti Bhanushali has been roped in for the show.

She would be essaying the character of Kareena who is the sister of one of the parallel leads of the show.

She is a well known actress and she is best known for her roles in serials like Chashni, Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega etc.

The actress has also been part of the movie Vikram Vedha.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.

Well, there is doubt that the audience will be hooked on the show as the storyline is quite interesting.

