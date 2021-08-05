EXCLUSIVE! Vikram Wadhwa to enter Namak Issk Ka

MUMBAI: Namak Ishq Ka is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

The show is produced by Gul Khan and Deepti Kalwani under the banner of 4 Lions Films and airs on Colors. It stars Shruti Sharma, Monalisa and Aditya Ojha.

The audiences love to watch the love story between Chamcham and Yug.

Tellychakakr has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusively and latest happenings from the world of entertainment.

(ALSO READ: Namak Ishq Ka: Saroj's rude behaviour with Yug and Kahani)

We have exclusively got o now that Vikram Wadhwa will be entering the show.

He will be essaying the role of a doctor and not much detail I known about him.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twist he brings in to the track of the show.

Though the problems continue to revolve around Chamcham and Yug.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Namak Issk ka: Finally! Kahani to earn social respect!)