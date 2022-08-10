EXCLUSIVE! Vin Rana opens up on Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, says, " The brand is the same, it has just been upgraded", shares about his character and much more

MUMBAI: Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is back with their new show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 with a fresh new star cast.

The show hit the small screens a few days ago and the viewers are loving how the story is shaping up.

Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra are seen playing the lead roles in this drama series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vin who spoke about the show, his character and much more.

ALSO READ: Breaking News! Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra bag Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' next on Dangal TV

What can the viewers expect from the new season?

There will be a lot of freshness in the show with this new season. The brand is the same, it has just been upgraded. The viewers will see something new this time.

Tell us something about your character.

If you compare my role in this show to other characters that I have played so far, it is definitely different. There is always something different in every character you play. My character is shown as extremely selfless and loves his family a lot. He is extremely respectful and educated. His family hails from a small town but they are extremely well-known in Patna.

What was your first impression of Trupti and when you came to know that she will be romancing you in this show?

I started shooting for the show first and she joined later. We had met for the mock shoot only for a while and then met directly during the shoot. We developed a great bond very quickly and it's just going stronger.

Well said, Vin!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sheetal Ranjankar and Alka Singh bag Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' next on Dangal TV