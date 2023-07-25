Exclusive! Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s Next ‘ Kavya Ek Junoon Ek Jazba for Sony TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on-air and are entertaining the viewers.

today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

DJ’s – A Creative Unit helmed by Tony and Deeya Singh will soon be coming up with a new show.

As per sources, the next is titled Kavya- Ek Junoon, Ek Jazba and will star none other than Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

We have you the exclusive update that Mishkat Varma has been roped in to play the male protagonist opposite Sumbul.

As per sources, Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey have been roped in for DJ’s - A Creative Unit’s next starring Sumbul.

While there has been no confirmation from Mishkat. Sumbul has already confirmed her role and as per reports, is excited to take on a new role.

Sumbul’s first look from the upcoming show has been leaked online. She will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

