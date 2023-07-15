EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on being a part of Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare: I had signed the show for just 15 days as I knew I wouldn't be comfortable in a costume drama but the audiences liked it, so the makers decided to continue with it

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Senapati in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara.
Vineet Kumar Chaudhary

MUMBAI :Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is ruling several hearts with its unique storyline.

The show is quite different from the regular soap operas which is why it is grabbing the attention of the viewers.

Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare stars Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan in the lead roles.

The show also has a talented bunch of actors like Narayani Shastri, Krishna Bhardwaj, Swati Kapoor, Yash Tonk, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Harsh Vashist, Gulfam Khan among others.

Vineet is playing a pivotal role of Senapati Samrat Singh.

He is the Commander-in-Chief of Vallabhgarh and is seen in a negative role.

The actor is receiving several accolades for his character in the show.

Well, Vineet is well-known for portraying negative roles and so far, he is one of the best characters of the show.

The show is quite different from the regular saas bahu drama. What were your thoughts before saying yes to this show?

Actually, I had signed the show for just 15 days. I knew I wouldn't be that comfortable in a costume drama but the audiences liked this drama more. So, the makers decided to continue with it. And now I'm liking it now. I have never done any mythological or historical show before so just wanted to try it out.

Do you feel playing a negative character is more challenging than a positive one? What are your thoughts on this?

For me, it’s never negative or positive. I just play along with the thought of that character I play. I just try to do justice to what's written by writers as convincingly as I can.

Tell us about your bond with the star cast.

The show's star cast is just amazing. We all are like one big family now. I have a great bond with Riya who plays the role of Tarapriya in the show. She is just amazing.

