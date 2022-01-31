EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Kumar Chaudhary opens up on the drastic change in his character Shashi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, says, "It is sometimes exciting as an actor and the viewers can expect the unexpected"

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is successfully running on small screens ever since its beginning.

The show stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles of Ram and Priya.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has struck the right chord with viewers and everyone is loving it.

The daily soap also stars a talented bunch of actors who have already proved their mettle with stellar performances in their previous projects.

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is one of them who is seen in a pivotal role in the show.

The actor is seen playing the role of Shashi. Vineet is paired opposite Reena Aggarwal who is seen as Vedika in the show.

Vineet's character is quite impactful and we all know that he always slays such characters.

With the current plot of the show witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story, the viewers can definitely expect a lot in the upcoming episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineet who spoke at length about his character and much more.

Your relationship dynamic with Vedika has changed. How challenging has it got for you to perform scenes with Reena in this change of track?

She is performing really well. I have scenes mostly with her only. after doing so many scenes, I still look forward to our scenes. We are both playing negative roles and both are completely different and that’s the beauty of it.

Do you feel your on-screen dynamic with Ram will change post a drastic change in Shashi's character?

Yes, it is! At least it will be shown in Shashi's action now, not in front of him directly of course.

Did you expect such a big change in your character? What was your reaction when you heard the script for the first time?

It’s an Indian drama. Now I'm doing it for a long time, so

you can expect the unexpected anytime. It is sometimes exciting as an actor and sometimes changing the character overnight doesn’t give a feel-good factor.

