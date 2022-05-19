EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on the new twist his character will bring in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shashi will never be good anytime soon and he will keep creating problems for Ram and his family

MUMBAI: Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show is successfully running on small screens ever since it was launched last year.

It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles who play Ram and Priya.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has struck the right chord with viewers and everyone is loving it.

The daily soap also stars a talented bunch of actors who have already proved their mettle with stellar performances in their previous projects.

Coming back to Vineet, he is essaying the role of Shashi Babbar in the show and is paired opposite Reena Aggarwal who plays the character of Vedika.

Vineet is being lauded for his performance in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vineet who spilt some interesting beans on his personal and professional life.

The viewers have seen a much evil side of Shashi as he has some connection with Ram's father's accident. How challenging has the character got for you?

The way Shashi's character had kickstarted and now where it has reached, there is a little difficulty doing it gracefully. But acting is all about it. I totally enjoy whatever scenes I perform. Otherwise, I don't like to do it if I don't enjoy it. Now, fans have to tell how I performed as their response is equally important.

What can the viewers expect from Shashi's character now as every time he is back, he comes with a huge surprise?

As I mentioned before, Shashi will always be evil. He is never going to be a good person in the show as that is how his character is supposed to be. The viewers won't see his good side anytime soon. Shashi will keep creating troubles for Ram and his family every time which will in turn bring interesting twists to the story.

What kind of response do you get on social media for Shashi's character? Do you get any hate messages?

The response on social media is simply amazing. Honestly, I am pretty surprised that the audience didn't only like me as an actor but they loved Shashi so much. Interestingly, actors who play negative characters often receive hate on social media, but I feel blessed that I am not getting any kind of hate from fans.

