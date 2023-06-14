Exclusive! Vinny Dhoopar opens up about the rumor of Dheeraj Dhoopar doing Bigg Boss OTT! Read More!

Vinny Dhoopar

MUMBAI : Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.

Dheeraj got married to Vinny Dhoopar and their marriage has always been in the public eye. The two like to travel a lot and fans have got a lot of travel and a couple of goals from them.

Vinny Dhoopar has also amassed a lot of fans owing to her fun and light social media presence. The new mom also takes fans and followers through her motherhood journey. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I always say this thing that being an actor is just a part of my life and that's my profession”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about fatherhood, choosing projects, his love for travel and more

TellyChakkar recently caught up with Vinny where we got into a fun conversation with her and also asked her about the possible chances of Dheeraj being a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT.

When asked about the rumors of Dheeraj being a part of Bigg Boss OTT, she said, “Actually,  am hearing this for the first time as well, to be honest with you. And I don’t know about Bigg Boss but whatever projects he has lined up, you will get to hear about them from him soon”. 

Talking about Dheeraj and their son Zayn’s bond, she said, “He and Zayn are best friends and I feel that the way Zayn is happy with him, he does not get that happy with anyone else. The fun that these two have is on another level, so mothers you know do spoil their children, but fathers they have fun with”. 

Talking about Dheeraj’s success and the fame that comes with it, and how it affects her, she said, “I was an actress before, not many people know that or maybe they have forgotten, that’s all okay, but there is nothing like that, it’s a part of our lives now. And we love that Dheeraj is a big star now”.

Vinny and Dheeraj became parents to baby boy Zayn and are enjoying this new phase of their lives.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “We are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life ”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about being a couple in the public eye, working on OTT, and balancing work and personal life!

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 21:14

