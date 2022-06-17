EXCLUSIVE! Vinod Tomar opens up on his new production venture, shares he wants to cast talented actors and give a push to their career and much more

MUMBAI : is one such city where people come to try their luck in different fields.

While some aspire to be actors and actresses, some like to venture into production.

Showbiz world has a lot to offer to everyone.

One such personality is Vinod Tomar who has ventured into production and wants to set his foot in this field and gain success.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vinod Tomar who spoke about venturing into production and much more.

Speaking about his venture in music videos which stars Vin Rana in the lead role, he said, ''I knew that Vin Rana has done great work in the TV industry before. He is a good actor and he suited well for the song, so we chose him for the music video.''

He further added, ''I am into politics. But I wanted to learn more about this industry and wanted to venture into production. I came to Mumbai to become a producer. We have just started off with our production. We are also producing movies and web shows in the upcoming days and the work is in progress.''

Revealing about the type of content he would like to present to the viewers, Vinod said, ''Yes, producing any project requires a lot of money. But that is not a concern. We are here to earn and we will make money. Our motive is to present good content to people. We want to produce movies and web shows which are family oriented. We are not keen on producing objectionable content which everyone can't watch. We wish to give chance to talented actors and not just the ones who are only famous.''

Vinod also revealed that he opened his own production house named SPJ Production Housze along with his wife Jaya Tomar.

Here's wishing Vinod Tomar all the best for his future endeavours.

