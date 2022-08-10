Exclusive! Vinu belongs to Pakhi or Sai? Here’s what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik has to say, check it out

The actress started her career with small roles in television serials. Maulik got fame in the television industry with the show Akkad Bakkad Bambay Bo.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 22:20
Exclusive! Vinu belongs to Pakhi or Sai? Here’s what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik has to say, check it ou

MUMBAI :Sheetal Maulik is currently playing the character of Sonali Omkar Chavan on the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She is known for television shows Gutur Gu, Zindagi Khatti Meethi, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. She has been active in the television industry since 2005.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat is left to decide between his dream and the reality

The actress started her career with small roles in television serials. Maulik got fame in the television industry with the show Akkad Bakkad Bambay Bo. After this she appeared in many television shows like Qayamat Ki Raat Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki Zindagi Khatt Meethi etc. Her 2010 serial Gutur Gu was quite popular in this, she was seen in the lead role alongside Sunil Grover.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she opened up about her character, the audience response and much more.

Recently the show completed 2 years, how has your journey been in these 2 years?

It was a really entertaining journey for me because my character is very entertaining. She says everything in 3 words. I get a lot to put into the character. Sonali is a little about comedy, jealousy and a little negativity in her. I love playing it. The character has a lot of tadka in her so I enjoy every bit of it. It’s been 2 years and I didn’t even realise it.

Your character isn’t negative and not very positive as well, it’s more of an entertaining character. There are also some negative comments on it. How do you feel playing such a role?

I feel that no matter what role you play, be it negative or be it positive, you should always dedicate yourself to it and do it with all positivity, even if the character is negative. I love it when people hate me sometimes because it shows me that the effect is reaching to people, they can see my acting and that’s why they hate me. I’m sure that 2 years more, and the whole perspective of people towards my character will change. People will take me in a funny way. Honestly, I don’t get that much of hate and negative comments because be it Sai or Pakhi, I taunt both of them. It’s a very upfront character.

As Sheetal, do you support Pakhi or do you think that Vinu belongs to Sai?

As Sheetal, I feel the kid belongs where he wants to go. As a mother I feel that whatever decision a child takes, they shouldn’t be manipulated and the child should be where he/she is happy. I mean I am a mother too. I will never go against my child.

Also read -Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali has some heartwarming words for her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Clan, check out

This was our conversation with Sheetal Maulik. Tell us how you feel about this in the comments section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin aria sakaria Tanmay Singh Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Ashwini Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Savi Vinayak Bhavani Ninad Omkar TellyChakkar Sheetal Maulik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 22:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah has the most fun with this actress, deets inside
MUMBAI:The star Plus show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The...
Exclusive! Vinu belongs to Pakhi or Sai? Here’s what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik has to say, check it out
MUMBAI :Sheetal Maulik is currently playing the character of Sonali Omkar Chavan on the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar...
Exclusive! Kajal Chonkar on her marriage controversy with husband Aashish Bharadwaj “When I call, you don’t answer and then you go and tell in media that it is a family matter”
MUMBAI :Aashish did amazingly well as Siddharth Choubey in Zee TV's Mithai and ruled everyone's heart.His sweet-bitter...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama gets suspicious of Maya and Anuj’s relationship
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Radhe and Apaharan actress Monica Chaudhary roped in for Crime Aaj Kal
MUMBAI:With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects being made on digital platforms in...
Recent Stories
“She knows no acting but only good for modelling” Netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest video
“She knows no acting but only good for modelling” Netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest video

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah has the most fun with this actress, deets inside
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s child actor Tanmay Rishi Shah has the most fun with this actress, deets inside
Exclusive! Kajal Chonkar on her marriage controversy with husband Aashish Bharadwaj “When I call, you don’t answer and then you
Exclusive! Kajal Chonkar on her marriage controversy with husband Aashish Bharadwaj “When I call, you don’t answer and then you go and tell in media that it is a family matter”
Here’s how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are spending their after the show
Here’s how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are spending their after the show
cast helps him prepare
Shehaan Kapahi from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talks about exam season and how the cast helps him prepare
"Action Sequences Are My Personal Favourite, I Always Wanted To Explore And Make The Best Of This Opportunity" Shares Sai Ketan
"Action Sequences Are My Personal Favourite, I Always Wanted To Explore And Make The Best Of This Opportunity" Shares Sai Ketan Rao Who Essays The Role Of Raunaq In Star Plus Show Chashni
Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal