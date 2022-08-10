Exclusive! Vinu belongs to Pakhi or Sai? Here’s what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik has to say, check it out

MUMBAI :Sheetal Maulik is currently playing the character of Sonali Omkar Chavan on the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She is known for television shows Gutur Gu, Zindagi Khatti Meethi, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. She has been active in the television industry since 2005.

The actress started her career with small roles in television serials. Maulik got fame in the television industry with the show Akkad Bakkad Bambay Bo. After this she appeared in many television shows like Qayamat Ki Raat Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki Zindagi Khatt Meethi etc. Her 2010 serial Gutur Gu was quite popular in this, she was seen in the lead role alongside Sunil Grover.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she opened up about her character, the audience response and much more.

Recently the show completed 2 years, how has your journey been in these 2 years?

It was a really entertaining journey for me because my character is very entertaining. She says everything in 3 words. I get a lot to put into the character. Sonali is a little about comedy, jealousy and a little negativity in her. I love playing it. The character has a lot of tadka in her so I enjoy every bit of it. It’s been 2 years and I didn’t even realise it.

Your character isn’t negative and not very positive as well, it’s more of an entertaining character. There are also some negative comments on it. How do you feel playing such a role?

I feel that no matter what role you play, be it negative or be it positive, you should always dedicate yourself to it and do it with all positivity, even if the character is negative. I love it when people hate me sometimes because it shows me that the effect is reaching to people, they can see my acting and that’s why they hate me. I’m sure that 2 years more, and the whole perspective of people towards my character will change. People will take me in a funny way. Honestly, I don’t get that much of hate and negative comments because be it Sai or Pakhi, I taunt both of them. It’s a very upfront character.

As Sheetal, do you support Pakhi or do you think that Vinu belongs to Sai?

As Sheetal, I feel the kid belongs where he wants to go. As a mother I feel that whatever decision a child takes, they shouldn’t be manipulated and the child should be where he/she is happy. I mean I am a mother too. I will never go against my child.

