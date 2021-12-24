EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor completes a year of shooting for Tera Yaar Hoon Main; shares his experiences, reveals his bond with co-star Ansh Sinha

MUMBAI: Viraj Kapoor, who is currently seen as Barry in SAB TV's show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is being loved for his stellar performance on the show.

The actor has been associated with the show for a very long time and has quite an important part to play.

Viraj is seen as Daljeet aka Sayantani Ghosh's son in the show. While fans are in love with the mother-son pair, the duo shares the same bond off-screen as well.

The talented actor started his career as a child artist at the age of 7 and has come a long way.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Viraj, who spoke at length about Tera Yaar Hoon Main and much more.

How has this one-year journey been for you in the show?

The journey in the show for the past one year has been great and I have learnt a lot from my director and my co-stars. One year has passed by and I didn't even realize it. When he came into the show as Barry, he was rebellious and cranky. When he met the Bansals, he thought that they were not good people. He was totally against them. My character's graph changed slowly. He never got along well with Rishabh.

What new can viewers expect from Barry's character in the upcoming episodes?

He is the old Barry now again. He doesn't want to live in the house. Baary is trying to tell his Shakti uncle to take him away. He feels that his mom Daljeet is totally influenced by Rajiv Bansal. He feels that Rajiv is not a good guy. Barry doesn't like anyone in the house. The only person Barry likes is Ghargi because he is in love with her. But his uncle doesn't want to go because he wants to ruin the lives of the Bansal family and his mom. But he is influenced by the negative one.

How has life changed post Tera Yaar Hoon Main?

Honestly, nothing has changed much. When I entered the show, it was already a huge hit. So, the bar was already set. My main motive was to reach that bar and I want the viewers to love my work. I hope things are gone right and people loved it. One thing that has changed is that I got love from people and lots of appreciation as well. I made many friends here. Ansh aka Rishabh is a great friend of mine. Even for that matter Gautam Ahuja is a great friend. We are a trio on the set. I met professional people and learnt a lot from them.

People love Barry and Rishabh's bonding. Tell us about your off-screen bond with Ansh?

We are like buddies. Both of us live in the same building. So, most of the time, we are together. People call us pranksters on the set. All three of us have lots of fun on the set. We play pranks on everyone on the set. That's how our brotherly bond is both on and off-screen.

