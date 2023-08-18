EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor reveals why he is not finding difficult to play Romil's character in Anupamaa, shares about working with the cast, says, ''The vibe on the set is amazing and everyone gave me a warm welcome on my first day at work''

MUMBAI: Viraj Kapoor recently entered Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actor is portraying the role of Romil in the hit drama series.

Romil is shown as Rohit Bakshi aka Ankush's son from another woman with whom he had an extramarital affair.

Romil's entry brought a storm in Ankush and Barkha's life.

Ever since he has stepped in the Kapadia House, some or the other drama keeps happening.

Barkha hates Romil to the core and is trying her best to get rid of him.

However, Anupama and Anuj are standing like a barrier in front of Barkha and trying to protect Romil.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama saves Romil from Barkha; gives her a stern warning

The track is getting interesting as the viewers are seeing amazing changes in Romil's character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Romil who spoke about his role, his bond with the cast and much more.

Your character Romil is shown exactly how many teens behave these days. How challenging do you find to perform scenes?

Romil's character is shown to be very pure. His mom leaves him and his dad also used to stay away from him. He used to stay with his maternal grandmother. He has only seen his parents fighting, divorce and only negative things. He has become very stubborn. Yes, definitely I have seen such teenagers who behave like this.

It is not that difficult for me to play such a character because I have tried to understand Romil. Although I am not able to relate to this character. I took time to understand why Romil is like this.

The viewers are seeing how Romil has changed. We can see a soft side of Romil first for Paakhi and then he starts obeying Anupama. Eventually, he starts making a good bond with everyone. He has changed now.

How does your family and friends react to your scenes? What do they have to say about your performance?

I guess this show is such that everyone watches it. Even for those who are not watching, they know about this show and its popularity. So, everyone watches it. My family has loved it. They used to watch it before also. They were happy when I bagged a role in this show. My friends sometimes tease me seeing how I behave on-screen. Everyone is liking me in the show and they are praising me for my performance.

We have seen several scenes where your character Romil has constantly misbehaved with everyone be it Rupali, Gaurav, Rohit, Ashlesha. How did you manage to pull off such scenes? Were you nervous performing with them?

All of them are very senior to me. I would have been very nervous if I would have gotten those kinds of vibes from them. The vibe on the set is so amazing. I got a very good welcome when I came on the set on the first day. I met everyone. Rupali ma'am is very sweet. I have known Gaurav sir since my childhood days as I worked with his wife for a show. I have met him many times before. Rohit sir treats me like his son. Even Ashlesha ma'am treated me well. We all gelled up so well and there was no barrier. This is why I don't find it difficult performing scenes with anyone. They have given me full liberty to improvise.

Well said, Viraj!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupama 25th August 2023 Written Episode Update: Dimpy’s Drama