Exclusive! Vishal Aditya Singh roped in for Contileo’s next starring Jennifer Winget for Sony TV?

Vishal is known for his roles in shows like Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Chandrakanta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and in reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 16:23
Jen

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive updates from the world of television.

Production house Contiloe has produced many hit shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Tenali Rama and many more.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-jennifer-winget-roped-contiloes-next-sony-tv-230311 

We previously exclusively gave you the update that, Contiloe is producing a new show for Sony TV, in which Jennifer Winget is said to be roped in.

TellyChakkar is back with another exciting update.

As per sources, Actor Vishal Aditya Singh has been roped in to play the role opposite Jennifer Winget.

Vishal is known for his roles in shows like Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Chandrakanta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and in reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has also appaered in many music videos and has more lined up.

Even though there has been no official confirmation yet, as per sources, the project is very ambitious and marks Jennifer’s return to TV after a small hiatus. 

Are you excited to this new pairing? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSOREAD:https://www.tellychakkar.com/lifestyle/fashion/wow-check-out-these-glamorous-looks-of-jennifer-winget-230201

Jennifer Winget Vishal Aditya Singh Beyhadh Bepannah Saraswati Chandra Sony TV Contileo Productions Bigg Boss 13 Begusarai Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Chandrakanta Kulfi Kumar Bajewala TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 16:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Hailey denies celebrating pregnancy with Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas
MUMBAI:Model Hailey Bieber responded to rumours that she's pregnant with her first child with pop star husband Justin...
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier because of more followers” - Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni
MUMBAI:Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is best known for her roles in serials like Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Gupta Brothers....
Will Smith comforts 'Batgirl' directors after movie's cancellation
MUMBAI :Hollywood star Will Smith was there for 'Batgirl' directors following the bad news about the movie's...
'Dil Diyaan Gallan': Dilpreet's relationship with his son turns bitter
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Pankaj Berry is currently seen playing the role of father Dilpreet in the show 'Dil Diyaan Gallan...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Mishra: 'Lohardaga', based on true story, shows Maoists in a different light
Sanjay Mishra: 'Lohardaga', based on true story, shows Maoists in a different light

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier becaus
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier because of more followers” - Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni
Will Smith
Will Smith comforts 'Batgirl' directors after movie's cancellation
'Dil Diyaan Gallan': Dilpreet's relationship with his son turns bitter
'Dil Diyaan Gallan': Dilpreet's relationship with his son turns bitter
Tanisha returns to work after recovering from head injury
Tanisha returns to work after recovering from head injury
Ranndeep Rai
Ranndeep Rai: With increase in content on TV, more opportunities available for actors