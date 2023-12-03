Exclusive! Vishal Aditya Singh roped in for Contileo’s next starring Jennifer Winget for Sony TV?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive updates from the world of television.

Production house Contiloe has produced many hit shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Tenali Rama and many more.

We previously exclusively gave you the update that, Contiloe is producing a new show for Sony TV, in which Jennifer Winget is said to be roped in.

As per sources, Actor Vishal Aditya Singh has been roped in to play the role opposite Jennifer Winget.

Vishal is known for his roles in shows like Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Chandrakanta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and in reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has also appaered in many music videos and has more lined up.

Even though there has been no official confirmation yet, as per sources, the project is very ambitious and marks Jennifer’s return to TV after a small hiatus.

