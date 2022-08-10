Exclusive! Vishal Aditya Singh roped in for Contileo’s next starring Jennifer Winget for Sony TV?

Vishal is known for his roles in shows like Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Chandrakanta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and in reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive updates from the world of television.

Production house Contiloe has produced many hit shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Tenali Rama and many more.

ALSO READ:   Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Jennifer Winget

We previously exclusively gave you the update that, Contiloe is producing a new show for Sony TV, in which Jennifer Winget is said to be roped in.

TellyChakkar is back with another exciting update.

As per sources, Actor Vishal Aditya Singh has been roped in to play the role opposite Jennifer Winget.

Vishal is known for his roles in shows like Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Chandrakanta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and in reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Even though there has been no official confirmation yet, as per sources, the project is very ambitious and marks Jennifer’s return to TV after a small hiatus. 

Are you excited to this new pairing? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Jennifer Winget roped in for Contiloe's next for Sony TV?

Jennifer Winget Vishal Aditya Singh
