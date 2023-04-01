Exclusive! Vishal Chaudhary roped in for Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-going events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 15:11
MUMBAI :Star Bharat is a one-stop destination for intriguing content and entertainment-filled dramas. With viewers' favorite shows, Star Bharat has always strived to reach the viewers’ hearts.

Also read -  Exclusive! Actor Anushka Srivastava roped in for Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai!

The channel is gearing up to enthrall its viewers with a fully loaded and captivating drama titled ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ that will air by the end of January 2023. The show will be produced under the banner of Farm Film Productions. 

The show's creators chose a vibrant and brilliant artist like Kajal Chauhan who will play the lead in the show.

Kajal has already appeared in several television series.

Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

As per sources, Vishal Chaudhary is roped in for the show, playing the character of Rahul.

Vishal Chaudhary is known for his earlier performances in films like Sirdgela and Petals.

Earlier, we had reported about actor and influencer Anushka Srivastav being part of the show.

The show is set to replace a Star Bharat favorite show, Radha Krishn.

Also read -  Actress Kajal Chauhan all set to appear on Star Bharat's upcoming dramedy show

Are you excited for the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Recent Stories
