Exclusive! Vishal Chaudhary roped in for Star Bharat’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

The channel is gearing up to enthrall its viewers with a fully loaded and captivating drama titled ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ that will air by the end of January 2023. The show will be produced under the banner of Farm Film Productions.

The show's creators chose a vibrant and brilliant artist like Kajal Chauhan who will play the lead in the show.

Kajal has already appeared in several television series.

As per sources, Vishal Chaudhary is roped in for the show, playing the character of Rahul.

Vishal Chaudhary is known for his earlier performances in films like Sirdgela and Petals.

Earlier, we had reported about actor and influencer Anushka Srivastav being part of the show.

The show is set to replace a Star Bharat favorite show, Radha Krishn.

