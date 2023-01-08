Exclusive! Vishal Gandhi approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika’s Entertainment next for Dangal TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan and others will be rolling out a show for Dangal TV.

As per sources, Actor Vishal Gandhi has been approached to play the main lead in the show.

Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna.

And then he becomes a part of shows like Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Katha Anakahee.

Not a lot is known about the show but sources suggest that it will be story about two guys and a girl.

