Exclusive! Vishal Gandhi approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika’s Entertainment next for Dangal TV!

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 11:45
Vishal Gandhi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Niki Lalwani roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Ati Sundari

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

TellyChakkar is back with some exclusive updates. 

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan and others will be rolling out a show for Dangal TV.

As per sources, Actor Vishal Gandhi has been approached to play the main lead in the show. 

Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna.

And then he becomes a part of shows like Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Katha Anakahee.

Not a lot is known about the show but sources suggest that it will be story about two guys and a girl. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arina Dey roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani Vishal Gandhi Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Teri Meri Doriyaan Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Katha Anakahee Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer passes the Monday test
MUMBAI : Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received a great response at the box office during its first...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Ishaan challenges Savi to a Basketball game
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Ishaan determined to make Savi fail in the interview
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Imlie: OMG! The police car in which Imlie is sitting meets with a horrific accident
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Exclusive! Gandhi Baat 7 actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade to be seen in Allt show Crim and Confession 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some explosive information coming from the world of movies, Ott and television...
Exclusive! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre to go on a break, and return after a month! Read for Full Scoop!
MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. For...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer passes the Monday test
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shubhangi Atre
Exclusive! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre to go on a break, and return after a month! Read for Full Scoop!
Prateik Chaudhary
Exclusive! Sindoor Ki Keemat’s Prateik Chaudhary approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika’s Entertainment next for Dangal TV!
Supriya Kumari
Exclusive! Bairi Piya’s Supriya Kumari approached to play the lead in Cockrow and Shaika’s Entertainment next for Dangal TV!
Mahesh Thakur
Exclusive! Mahesh Thakur roped in for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv?
Ravi Mahashabde
Exclusive! Bombay Velvet actor Ravi Mahashabde approached for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv
Kanika Mann
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann roped in for SAB Tv’s new show ?