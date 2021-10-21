EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Malhotra opens up on starring in India's most favourite and biggest Ad campaign Mauka Mauka, shares about his viewers' response and much more

MUMBAI: Advertisements play a major role in promoting any product and delivering the right set of information to the viewers.

While advertisements are not only made for selling a product but also to create awareness and the right information.

A lot of creative ad campaigns are being made for the past many years that have received lots of appreciation.

We all know how sports ad campaigns are extremely interesting as they always hit the right chord.

Mauka Mauka is one such Ad campaign that is back once again amid the ongoing matches for ICC men's cricket world cup by Star sports.

Actor Vishal Malhotra plays a prominent role in this Ad and we are sure no one has forgotten his presence.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vishal who spoke about being a part of this advertisement and much more.

Criticisms and appreciation...

I never got negative comments from here as well as across the border. The ad campaign's content has taken on a very good spirit in both countries. Fans used to comment but no one ever abused me or passed crass comments. In fact, their comments were very entertaining. No one cultural, political remarks on the ad. I am talking about the 6 years of journey of this ad. In fact, people used to wait for this ad. As the match used to get over before the next one starts, this ad was telecasted. People used to wait to see what I'll do next. This all was renewed with Mauka Mauka again.

Life-changing moment...

I was never into TV much when I started my career. After two years of my journey, when I got this ad, I got the role of the main antagonist in Humko Ho Gaya Tumse Pyaar. Then many things came up. I bagged Sanam Re, Yeh Pyaar Nahi To Kya Hai, Beyhadh 2. I am currently doing Choti Sardaarrni. I actually got good work. It was a fan moment for me to play this character. I was accepted by both countries.

Personal inputs...

So, when we started, it was teamwork. Vikas Dubey is the guy who gave a lot of creative inputs. Being the content writer, creative and lyricist of star sports Mauka Mauka - Vikas Dubey, has also delivered several star sports campaigns. There were a lot of creative discussions. I don't only go through the script or the content but also think from the audience point of view. I am totally involved in each and every aspect of creating the ad. I am always tensed if the audience will accept me or not. There is a lot of contribution from my side. The people involved in this are good. They know what has to be done. I talk to the director about his point of view. We are running this ad for 6 years so we know what has to be done. That's when my responsibility increases.

The ad simply rocked once again.

Take a look here:

Vishal has previously starred in projects like 1920 London, Sanam Re, Ragini MMS 2 and much more. He is currently seen in Colors' Choti Sardaarrni.

The actor has worked for Accenture for a year before moving to Mumbai to pursue his passion for acting.

So, what do you think about Vishal's Mauka Mauka? Tell us in the comments.

