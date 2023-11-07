Exclusive! Vishal Sharma to re-enter Star Plus’s show Imlie

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Plus’ popular show ‘Imlie’ is doing great with the ratings and the fan base has expanded, thanks to the new twists and turns.

What started with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan has seen a second season that brought in a breath of fresh air and a barrage of new actors.

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra play the lead roles in the show.

Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra share a heart–touching on-screen chemistry which has made their fans somewhere forget the chemistry between Sumbul and Fahmaan.

As per sources, actor Vishal Sharma will be re–entering the show and he would be reprising his character of Mounty.

Vishal is a well-known actor and he is best known for his characters in movies like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Maddam Sir etc.

He would be essaying the character of Mounty who is Dhairya's friend and who would be helping Imlie in her tough times.

Currently, Atharva and Devika feel guilty for always accusing and cursing Dhairya when the real murderer is Chini. As soon as Imlie forgives Devika, the Ranas now file a police complaint to get Chini arrested and finally, Imlie would come to know Kairi is her daughter and but then Chini would kidnap her.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would Mounty’s character bring in a change in the storyline.

