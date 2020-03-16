Exclusive! Vishesh Sharma is roped in for Sony Tv’s 'Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the tellyworld. Many entries and exits are happening and many shows are soon to join us.

Sony TV is back with yet another sequel after Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lage Hai. Ekta Kapoor's Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar with Pallavi Kulkarni and Ronit Bose Roy turned into a massive hit. The show was not only ahead of its time but gave an interesting slice of life to the viewers.

Now, Ekta Kapoor is back with a sequel to the show titled as Apnnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. Starring Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur the story hints at a similar plot with an estranged couple and their children who are divided between their parents.

Vishesh Sharma has bagged a role in the show but more details about his character aren’t out yet.

The promo of the show is already out, and viewers got a nostalgic hit of the previous show, although we are sure that they shall have an interesting storyline for the viewers to be hooked. Fans are curious to see the new chemistry between Cezanne and Rajshri. We have earlier seen Cezanne in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after a long break, and Rajshri was a part of Shaadi Mubarak. She had left the show midway and was replaced by Rati Pandey.

The show is made under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and we are very excited to see what this show will add to the television for its masses.

