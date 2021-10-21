EXCLUSIVE! Vishwasundri puts house-mates into a major dilemma; offers to enter the house by making the prize money Zero; deets inside

MUMBAI: Here we are back again with another piece of Exclusive update from the world of television.

Bigg Boss is one of the most awaited reality shows on Indian Television, each year it makes or breaks stars.

The Fifteenth season of the show has got a thumbs up from fans all over the world.

Now, we have an Exclusive update for the ardent fans of the show.

As you know that since Bigg Boss has shut the main house door for all the housemates, a currency task was underway in the Bigg Boss house for the jungle contestants to venture inside the house.

In the currency task a few contestants like Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian and Nishant as they had won the task.

Now the Vishwasundri gave the Jungle Vaasis a chance to go inside the house, the chance being a very tricky one.

Vishwasundri Tree gave them an option to deduct 25 Lakhs from the prize money and they can actually enter the house.

Since already the currency task led to 50 Lakhs being deducted from the prize money so now if the Jungle Vaasis accept this offer the prize money is going to become ZERO.

So now all eyes are on Jay Bhanushali that will he deduct 25Lakhs and enter the house or will he choose the other way round.

If rumors are to be believed, Jay Bhanushali has apparently ditched the housemates and opted for the prize money only to create a bigger blunder of making the prize money zero.

It would be exciting to see if Jay Bhanushali keeps alive the spirit of the house.

