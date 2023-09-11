Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya revels what special did wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya did for him on his birthday

Vivek Dahiya is a well known actor on television and soon he would be seen on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how he felt growing older on his birthday and what special his wife Divyanka did for him.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 19:29
VIVIEK DAHIYA

MUMBAI : Vivek Dahiya is one of the known celebrities of television and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame for his performance in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and today, he is very successful on television.

Vivek won the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 8” along with his wife Divyanka Tripathi.

He has also worked in many OTT projects and soon, he would be debuting in Bollywood too.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he would be showcasing his dancing moves.

ALSO READ : OMG! Vivek Dahiya asks Divyanka to have a control on herself

TellyChakkar got in touch  with the actor and asked him how he felt growing older on his birthday and what special his wife Divyanka did for him.

How does it feel growing a day older?

It’s such a lovely day. All of this is what I wanted and I wanted a working birthday. I was taught since childhood that whatever happens during the first day of the year and on your birthday, that thing will only happen. Always try to work and help others on your birthday.

What was the surprise you got from your wife?

In the morning I got a special cuddle from her since late night I had reached home and was very tired and I thought I will go home and sleep but then when I reached home the full house is decorated and since her shoot is not yet started she has a bit of a time for a time and she is fulfilling the duties of a wife and I really needed her and everything has become very hectic and she is taking care of every little things and she really made is special for me. Also when I reached the rehearsal home she sent a rose with a handwritten note and these gestures are special and go a long way.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to see Vivek on the show as he is a good dancer.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! Vivek Dahiya asks Divyanka to have a control on herself

 

Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Banoo Main Teri Dulhann Kawach Nach Baliye TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 19:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya revels what special did wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya did for him on his birthday
MUMBAI : Vivek Dahiya is one of the known celebrities of television and he has a good fan following.He rose to fame for...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Bhakti reveals the entire truth to Malini
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan expresses agreement with Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana’s statement that the show makers are biased. Details inside!
MUMBAI : Himanshi Khurana has left a lasting impression on viewers with her participation in Bigg Boss 13 four years...
Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal receives the sweetest letter from a fan while shooting in Goa; fan calls him “one of the sweetest people on earth”
MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal became a popular name after his participation in Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He...
Actor and Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni expresses his support for Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17; says he is “one of the most beautiful humans” he has met.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is currently underway, and as expected, the show is the number one talking point for fans across...
Kavya: Woah! Giriraj plants money in Kavya's house through Adhiraj, gets her father arrested
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
SALAAR
Wow! Trailer of Salaar to drop on this date, Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur to have a dance number in the film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pratik Sehajpal
Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal receives the sweetest letter from a fan while shooting in Goa; fan calls him “one of the sweetest people on earth”
Munawar
Actor and Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni expresses his support for Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17; says he is “one of the most beautiful humans” he has met.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Aww! KhanZaadi confesses that she has a soft corner for Abhishek says “ I like because the way he takes care of me I saw a softer side of him”
Bigg Boss 17
Must-Read! Bigg Boss 17’s contestants fashion game is definitely a MISS, take a look at the previous season’s fashionistas to fill in your fashion-sized void!
Swati Tarar
Exclusive! It’s very unfortunate that a show like Keh Doon Tumhe is going off air that too so soon: Swati Tarar
Aniruddh Dave
Exclusive: Diwali is all about being together with your family and that is important: Aniruddh Dave