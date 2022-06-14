EXCLUSIVE! Vivek Tripathi to enter Colors' Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan, which is a spin-off of Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a thriller love story and succeeded in impressing the audiences.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 14:47
Vivek Tripathi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have been at the forefront of giving all the latest updates about your favorite TV shows.

Colors TV has recently rolled out a new show titled Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam, and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

The show has worked wonders ever since the beginning.

Reem, Zain, and Akshit's performances are loved by the viewers.

ALSO READ: OMG!! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Paakhi catches Agasthaya doing this! His Reaction is Priceless!

The show has witnessed a lot of new entries as the story progressed.

Actor Vivek Tripathi will be seen entering the show.

Vivek will be essaying the role of Raghav. His character will be negative in the show and his entry will bring a new twist to the story.

Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a spin-off of Ishq Mein Marjawan. It is a thriller love story and succeeded in impressing the audiences.

It is the love triangle of Agastya, Ishan, and Pakhi and their approaches to getting their love.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG!! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Agasthaya's new look after being Heartbroken will Shock you!

 

Fanaa Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan Zain Imam Akshit Sukhija ayaz ahmad Gul Khan 4 Lions Agastya Ishan Pakhi Vivek Tripathi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 14:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Naagin 6 makers COPY this Bhool Bhulaiya 2 scene and we can't stop comparing
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy-fiction drama series Naagin 6 has been working wonders on small screens for...
EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Nanda Brothers give a special surprise to Drishti; guess what happened when Sayli Salunkhe met this new member
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Woah! Agastya and Pakhi take their love story one level up, a mysterious man enters the room
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much-loved daily soap. The upcoming episode is set to unfold some...
Too Hot! This is how cricketer Rohit Sharma added ‘desi tadka’ to his look; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut as early as 2007, is one of the most popular and stylish cricketers. His...
AWW! Look how the star cast of Anupamaa is missing THIS co-star on the sets
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders on small screens.The show has witnessed several twists in the...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Shocking! Gehna decides to leave if Sikander lives with them
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episodes hold...
Recent Stories
Happiness! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal trying to fix dates for their marriage this year
Happiness! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal trying to fix dates for their marriage this year
Latest Video