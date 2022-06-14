EXCLUSIVE! Vivek Tripathi to enter Colors' Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Colors TV has recently rolled out a new show titled Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam, and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

Actor Vivek Tripathi will be seen entering the show.

Vivek will be essaying the role of Raghav. His character will be negative in the show and his entry will bring a new twist to the story.

Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a spin-off of Ishq Mein Marjawan. It is a thriller love story and succeeded in impressing the audiences.

It is the love triangle of Agastya, Ishan, and Pakhi and their approaches to getting their love.

