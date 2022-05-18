EXCLUSIVE! Vrinda Duvani to be seen in Pushpa Impossible for Sony SAB

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon. The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series. JD Majethia's Hats Off Productions' new show is titled Pushpa Impossible.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:39
Vrinda Duvani

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days. 

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

ALSO READ: Find out what Karuna Pandey has to say about her weight loss journey

And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon.

The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's new show will be titled Pushpa Impossible. 

We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show.

We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show.  

Another actor which is roped in for the show is Jayesh Barbhaya. 

The actor is a well-known personality in the Gujarati entertainment industry. 

Details about Jayesh's role are in out yet.

And now, we have exclusively learned that actress Vrinda Duvani is all set to be a part of the show.

Meanwhile, Karuna who plays the titular role is well-known for her stints in projects like Devanshi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, The Bypass, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

How excited are you about this new show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Karuna Pandey: 2019 was blessing both career and health-wise

Devanshi Prem Ratan Dhan Payo The Bypass Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki Sony Sab Karuna Pandey Hats Off Productions JD Majethia Wagle Ki Duniya Darshan Gurjar Sachin Parikh Jayesh barbhaya Vrinda duvani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2 fame Sagar Parekh roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa’s Kaisi Hai Yaariaan 4?
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
EXCLUSIVE! Aayush Shokeen roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?
MUMBAI : The much-awaited season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to be back on the screens soon. Yesterday, Parth...
OMG! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam finally cracked the clue, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Fashion face off! Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna were caught wearing the same outfit! Who looks more gorgeous?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Garima insulted by Maya, doesn’t take it offensively
MUMBAI: Garima doesn’t take it offensively and asks what she can do to help. Maya tells her to go check if Gungun is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti shows the love Anubhav has for her, Gungun shows how she loves Ranvijay
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
arjun-malika
Interesting! Lovebirds Malaika Arora to soon tie the knot with beau Arjun Kapoor, details inside
Latest Video