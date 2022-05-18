EXCLUSIVE! Vrinda Duvani to be seen in Pushpa Impossible for Sony SAB

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days.

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is all set to bring a new show soon.

The show will be airing on Sony SAB and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's new show will be titled Pushpa Impossible.

We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show.

We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show.

Another actor which is roped in for the show is Jayesh Barbhaya.

The actor is a well-known personality in the Gujarati entertainment industry.

Details about Jayesh's role are in out yet.

And now, we have exclusively learned that actress Vrinda Duvani is all set to be a part of the show.

Meanwhile, Karuna who plays the titular role is well-known for her stints in projects like Devanshi, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, The Bypass, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, among others.

