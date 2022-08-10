EXCLUSIVE! Wage Ki Duniya actress Sumann S Bajaj BAGS Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Apart from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 also stars Supriya Shukla, Akshit Sukhija, Shristi Jain, Milind Pathak, Shivani Mahajan and Chirag Mehra in pivotal roles.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 10:37
Sumann S Bajaj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Sony TV rolled out the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles. 

Fans are not able to keep calm as their favourite jodi is back once again on small screens. 

Disha and Nakuul have reprised the roles of Ram and Priya but are seen in a completely different avatars. 

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return; trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here

A lot of new faces are seen in the show this time. 

And now, a new entry is all set to happen in the show.

Actress Sumann S Bajaj is all set to enter the show. 

Sumann will be portraying the pivotal role of Shalini's best friend in the drama series. 

Nothing much is known about Sumann's character yet. 

However, her entry will definitely spice up the drama. 

Sumann has previously done shows like Wagle Ki Duniya and will also be seen in OTT show Johri. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 also stars Supriya Shukla, Akshit Sukhija, Shristi Jain, Milind Pathak, Shivani Mahajan and Chirag Mehra in pivotal roles. 

The show premiered on small screens on 25th May. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3: Oh No! Yuvraj’s lie about Priya to get exposed in front of Ram!

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Sony TV Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Supriya Shukla Akshit Sukhija Shristi Jain Milind Pathak Shivani Mahajan chirag mehra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 10:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AMAZING! Neil Bhatt gives us style goals as he dons a perfect look for summers
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is one such actor who doesn't need any introduction. The actor has become a household name for his...
MUST READ! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta surprises fans with This video; introduces someone SPECIAL
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained a fan favorite show that has been responsible for the laughs it...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Revealed! Amba wants Vijendra to leave, Tells Sai the truth
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Amba freaks out seeing Vijendra, Satya talks about his father
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih gets eliminated?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets brutally trolled as Malaika Arora dropped his naked picture on social media
MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora indeed whatever does becomes headlines, she is she is no doubt one of the major head...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets brutally trolled as Malaika Arora dropped his naked picture on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
Neil Bhatt
AMAZING! Neil Bhatt gives us style goals as he dons a perfect look for summers
Jheel Mehta
MUST READ! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta surprises fans with This video; introduces someone SPECIAL
Sneha Chauhan
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Sneha Chauhan: I was forced to quit acting and return back before I got this successful show
Tejasswi Prakash
Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash’s per episode remuneration in Naagin 6 will make your jaws drop
Exclusive! Ali Merchant reveals about being a part of a reality show and talks about what characters he would like to play in fu
Exclusive! Ali Merchant reveals about being a part of a reality show and talks about what characters he would like to play in future.
MUST-READ! Faltu’s Ayaan aka Akash Ahuja has had quite an interesting rise to fame; Here is all you need to know about him!
MUST-READ! Faltu’s Ayaan aka Akash Ahuja has had quite an interesting rise to fame; Here is all you need to know about him!