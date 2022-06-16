Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt to be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2

Actor Ajay Dutt who is known for his projects like Skyfire, Aapke Aa Jane Se, Wagle Ki Duniya is now all set to be seen in the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 16:32
Ajay Dutt

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

No doubt Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 is one of the most loved shows in the Indian Television industry, and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ajay Dutt has been roped in for the show. Yes you heard right actor Ajay Dutt who is known for his amazing acting contribution to the project like Skyfire, Aapke Aa Jane Se, Wagle Ki Duniya is now also to be seen in the television serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 which is currently airing on Sony TV.

ALSO READ – INTERESTING! Here's how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's life has CHANGED post Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in this television serial.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – COLORS ropes in Nyrra M Banerji and Jiya Shankar for its new supernatural thriller ‘Pishachini’

