Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt to be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2

No doubt Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 is one of the most loved shows in the Indian Television industry, and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ajay Dutt has been roped in for the show. Yes you heard right actor Ajay Dutt who is known for his amazing acting contribution to the project like Skyfire, Aapke Aa Jane Se, Wagle Ki Duniya is now also to be seen in the television serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 which is currently airing on Sony TV.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in this television serial.

