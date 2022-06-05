Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Neil Sharma to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein

Read in the article to know about Neil Sharma’s entry in Chhavi Pandey and Geetanjali Tikekar’s starrer serial - Shubh Laabh
Neil Sharma

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Neil Sharma BAGS Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry as we learnt that Neil Sharma is going to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein.

The detail regarding his role is not yet revealed but supposedly his role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in the serial.

Also read: Exclusive! Gouri M Sharma to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein

Neil has previously worked in the shows like Baal Shiv, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Crime Patrol, Radha Krishna, Prem Bandhan, Vidya, Haiwaan, Mere Sai, and Wagle Ki Duniya.

Talking about the show, in the upcoming episode we will see that Savita and Maya will be seen at the temple with the baby. Maya leaves the baby’s pram while talking on the phone. When Savita turns around, she sees that the pram is gone. The lady who tried kidnapping the baby in the hospital returns and takes the pram away again.

Are you excited for his entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates.


 

