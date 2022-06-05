Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Neil Sharma to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry as we learnt that Neil Sharma is going to enter in Sony Sab’s Shubh Laabh : Aapke Ghar Mein.

The detail regarding his role is not yet revealed but supposedly his role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in the serial.

Neil has previously worked in the shows like Baal Shiv, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Crime Patrol, Radha Krishna, Prem Bandhan, Vidya, Haiwaan, Mere Sai, and Wagle Ki Duniya.

Talking about the show, in the upcoming episode we will see that Savita and Maya will be seen at the temple with the baby. Maya leaves the baby’s pram while talking on the phone. When Savita turns around, she sees that the pram is gone. The lady who tried kidnapping the baby in the hospital returns and takes the pram away again.

