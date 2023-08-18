Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Vinod Goswami roped on for Dangal TV’s Tose Naina Milaike

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV and it is in it’s pre-production stage.

Their latest is a show titled ‘Tose Naina Milaike’ starring Supriya Kumari, Vishal Gandhi and Prateik Chaudhary in lead roles.

As per sources, actor Vinod Goswami has been roped in for the show.

Vinod is known for his performances in projects like Wagle Ki Duniya, Mujhe Mary Kom Banna Hai, Kartik Calling Kartik, D-Day, Fastey, Fasateey, and Abhishapt among others.

The show is all set to go on-air very soon and the promo was released a few days ago.

